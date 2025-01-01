Summary: Anybody getting arrested will be stressed - even more so if she's the mother of a child under 4 years of age who is housed with her in prison. In Kenya, many women facing criminal charges have no education or tools to defend themselves against an unfair sentence. The Kituo cha Sheria Legal Advice Centre created a special facility in a maximum security prison to train women inmates in paralegal skills - and care for their young children while they train. The effort has strong support from Kenya's prison administration - in part because it helps reduce prison overcrowding.