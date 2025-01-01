The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
train to defend their cases fairly in court
Dr. Annette Mbogoh, Executive Director of Kituo cha Sheria Legal Advice Centre;Florence Omundi, Kenya's Senior Deputy Commissioner of Prisons.
Oct. 13, 2025
Anybody getting arrested will be stressed - even more so if she's the mother of a child under 4 years of age who is housed with her in prison. In Kenya, many women facing criminal charges have no education or tools to defend themselves against an unfair sentence. The Kituo cha Sheria Legal Advice Centre created a special facility in a maximum security prison to train women inmates in paralegal skills - and care for their young children while they train. The effort has strong support from Kenya's prison administration - in part because it helps reduce prison overcrowding.
Recording and interviews by Diana Wanyonyi; WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden. The WINGS sound logo is from Libana's album A Circle Is Cast.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio stations around the world since 1986.

00:28:44 1 Oct. 13, 2025
Mombasa, Kenya; BC, Canada
