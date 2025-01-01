Summary: "Heritage, Hip Hop, and Hustle: Jesse Flores at Intercept Music"



“Joining us today is Jesse Flores, Vice President of Artist and Label Partnerships at Intercept Music. A veteran music executive, Jesse has worked with legends from Ice Cube to Stephen Marley, building careers and global audiences. Proudly half Puerto Rican and half Mexican American, he brings both deep industry expertise and cultural passion to empowering independent artists—especially in the thriving hip hop scene.”

ABOUT JESSE



Jesse Flores is an accomplished music industry executive with more than two decades of experience in artist development, label relations, and business strategy. He currently serves as Vice President of Artist and Label Partnerships at Intercept Music, where he leads initiatives to empower independent musicians and labels through innovative distribution, marketing, and monetization tools. Flores brings a forward-thinking approach to connecting artists with the digital resources they need to thrive in today’s evolving music landscape.



Before joining Intercept Music, Jesse held key positions with Virgin Music Group, Lyric Financial, EMI/Capitol, and UMG/PolyGram, where he built a reputation for bridging creative talent and business opportunity. Over his career, he’s collaborated with major artists including Stephen Marley, DJ Premier, Ice Cube, Tyrese, and E-40. A passionate advocate for artist empowerment, Jesse continues to shape new pathways for independent creators—helping them grow their audiences, own their work, and build sustainable careers in the global music industry.

ABOUT INTERCEPT MUSIC



After you’ve created your music with the help of band members, songwriters, engineers, producers, and graphic artists, you need to master social media marketing, distribution, playlists, press releases, reviews, online advertising, licensing, and merchandising.



This can be overwhelming, and many artists settle for doing only a few of the things that they need to break out. Our goal is to change this paradigm. All the technologies an artist needs to distribute and market their craft should exist in one place. We believe in leveraging technology to do the majority of the work to keep it simple.



The music industry is a fragmented marketplace. Many services must come together for your success. If you have a label backing you, that’s easy. The label does everything, and you focus on your music in exchange for a big chunk of profit. However, if you’re on your own the learning curve is steep.



Our software and services are built on proven processes utilized by established acts and key industry leaders. They will continue to evolve as the music industry does. Intercept Music is an unbeatable suite of artist-focused services backed by people responsible for millions of dollars in record sales

CONTACT



WEBSITE: interceptmusic.com

EMAIL: jesse.flores@interceptmusic.com

PHONE: 415.226.9959

MAKE A DONATION

For nearly two decades, we’ve been there for you, Visit us!



Donate today at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/make-a-donation