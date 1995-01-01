The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Oct. 13, 2025, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995

2Pat Thomas & Marijata (Ghana)
I Can Say
Coming Home
Strut – 2016

3) Santrofi (Ghana)
Domebi
Making Moves
out here records - 2025

4) Trio Mocoto (Brazil)
Zamego de Ina
Muita Zorra!
Vampisoul – 1971/2025

5) Clara Monteiro (Brazil)
Amiõ
Loanda
GYM - 2003

6) Disip de Gazzman Couleur (Haiti)
Rete Fidèl
Loreya
Couleur Ent. - 2019

7) Les Gypsies de Petion-Ville (Haiti)
La Tulipe Nayen Pa Red
La Tulipe
Geronimo Records – 1996

8) Lulas da Paixão (Angola)
Makutu
Histórias
Lulas da Paixão - 2006

9) Super Coba (Angola)
Recuba
Ritmo Os Melhores…de Angola
Iefe Discos - 1976

10) Azuka Moweta and his Anioma Brothers Band of Africa (Nigeria)
Ije Uwa Bu Afia
Ekobe Global
Odogwu Entertainment - 2025

11) Atàndá (Nigeria)
Iwa
Òmònilè Son of the Soil
One World Records - 2024

12) Hermas Zapoula (Burkina Faso)
Pouquoi Tant de Soucis
Espoir
Authentic Kitty Records - 2009

13) Mangue Konde & Le Super Mande (Burkina Faso)
Touba
Ouaga Affaire
Savannahphone - 2009

14) Le Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)
Siseni
African Pearls: Mali 70, Electric Mali
Syllart Productions - 2008

15) Tatrite Sahara (Mali)
Duniy Daga
Targui Blues
Mieruba – 2021

16) Ablaye Ndiaye Thiossane (Senegal)
Bouki Ndiour
Thiossane
Syllart Records – 2010

17) Los Afro Salseros de Senegal (Senegal)
Africa
Los Afro Salseros de Senegal en la Habana
Popular African Music – 2001

18) Grupo Pilon (Cabo Verde)
Cecilia
Un Sta Li
El Palmas Music – 2025

19) Lucibela (Cabo Verde)
Nhó Jom Seá Mi No / Ta Pinga Txápu - Txápu
Moda Antiga
Lusafrica – 2024

20) Ems Pecola & Papa Noel (Angola / Congo)
Sans Ma Presence
Porte à Porte
Emmanuel Sadisu Vata Ems Pecola – 2007

21) Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca (USA/RDCongo/Angola)
São Salvador
Retrospectiva
Mopiato Music - 2009

Download Program Podcast
02:00:00 1 Oct. 12, 2025
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 