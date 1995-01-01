Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995



2Pat Thomas & Marijata (Ghana)

I Can Say

Coming Home

Strut – 2016



3) Santrofi (Ghana)

Domebi

Making Moves

out here records - 2025



4) Trio Mocoto (Brazil)

Zamego de Ina

Muita Zorra!

Vampisoul – 1971/2025



5) Clara Monteiro (Brazil)

Amiõ

Loanda

GYM - 2003



6) Disip de Gazzman Couleur (Haiti)

Rete Fidèl

Loreya

Couleur Ent. - 2019



7) Les Gypsies de Petion-Ville (Haiti)

La Tulipe Nayen Pa Red

La Tulipe

Geronimo Records – 1996



8) Lulas da Paixão (Angola)

Makutu

Histórias

Lulas da Paixão - 2006



9) Super Coba (Angola)

Recuba

Ritmo Os Melhores…de Angola

Iefe Discos - 1976



10) Azuka Moweta and his Anioma Brothers Band of Africa (Nigeria)

Ije Uwa Bu Afia

Ekobe Global

Odogwu Entertainment - 2025



11) Atàndá (Nigeria)

Iwa

Òmònilè Son of the Soil

One World Records - 2024



12) Hermas Zapoula (Burkina Faso)

Pouquoi Tant de Soucis

Espoir

Authentic Kitty Records - 2009



13) Mangue Konde & Le Super Mande (Burkina Faso)

Touba

Ouaga Affaire

Savannahphone - 2009



14) Le Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)

Siseni

African Pearls: Mali 70, Electric Mali

Syllart Productions - 2008



15) Tatrite Sahara (Mali)

Duniy Daga

Targui Blues

Mieruba – 2021



16) Ablaye Ndiaye Thiossane (Senegal)

Bouki Ndiour

Thiossane

Syllart Records – 2010



17) Los Afro Salseros de Senegal (Senegal)

Africa

Los Afro Salseros de Senegal en la Habana

Popular African Music – 2001



18) Grupo Pilon (Cabo Verde)

Cecilia

Un Sta Li

El Palmas Music – 2025



19) Lucibela (Cabo Verde)

Nhó Jom Seá Mi No / Ta Pinga Txápu - Txápu

Moda Antiga

Lusafrica – 2024



20) Ems Pecola & Papa Noel (Angola / Congo)

Sans Ma Presence

Porte à Porte

Emmanuel Sadisu Vata Ems Pecola – 2007



21) Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca (USA/RDCongo/Angola)

São Salvador

Retrospectiva

Mopiato Music - 2009