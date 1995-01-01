The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: October 12, 2025
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Date Published:
Oct. 13, 2025, midnight
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995
2Pat Thomas & Marijata (Ghana)
I Can Say
Coming Home
Strut – 2016
3) Santrofi (Ghana)
Domebi
Making Moves
out here records - 2025
4) Trio Mocoto (Brazil)
Zamego de Ina
Muita Zorra!
Vampisoul – 1971/2025
5) Clara Monteiro (Brazil)
Amiõ
Loanda
GYM - 2003
6) Disip de Gazzman Couleur (Haiti)
Rete Fidèl
Loreya
Couleur Ent. - 2019
7) Les Gypsies de Petion-Ville (Haiti)
La Tulipe Nayen Pa Red
La Tulipe
Geronimo Records – 1996
8) Lulas da Paixão (Angola)
Makutu
Histórias
Lulas da Paixão - 2006
9) Super Coba (Angola)
Recuba
Ritmo Os Melhores…de Angola
Iefe Discos - 1976
10) Azuka Moweta and his Anioma Brothers Band of Africa (Nigeria)
Ije Uwa Bu Afia
Ekobe Global
Odogwu Entertainment - 2025
11) Atàndá (Nigeria)
Iwa
Òmònilè Son of the Soil
One World Records - 2024
12) Hermas Zapoula (Burkina Faso)
Pouquoi Tant de Soucis
Espoir
Authentic Kitty Records - 2009
13) Mangue Konde & Le Super Mande (Burkina Faso)
Touba
Ouaga Affaire
Savannahphone - 2009
14) Le Super Biton de Ségou (Mali)
Siseni
African Pearls: Mali 70, Electric Mali
Syllart Productions - 2008
15) Tatrite Sahara (Mali)
Duniy Daga
Targui Blues
Mieruba – 2021
16) Ablaye Ndiaye Thiossane (Senegal)
Bouki Ndiour
Thiossane
Syllart Records – 2010
17) Los Afro Salseros de Senegal (Senegal)
Africa
Los Afro Salseros de Senegal en la Habana
Popular African Music – 2001
18) Grupo Pilon (Cabo Verde)
Cecilia
Un Sta Li
El Palmas Music – 2025
19) Lucibela (Cabo Verde)
Nhó Jom Seá Mi No / Ta Pinga Txápu - Txápu
Moda Antiga
Lusafrica – 2024
20) Ems Pecola & Papa Noel (Angola / Congo)
Sans Ma Presence
Porte à Porte
Emmanuel Sadisu Vata Ems Pecola – 2007
21) Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca (USA/RDCongo/Angola)
São Salvador
Retrospectiva
Mopiato Music - 2009
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
02:00:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Oct. 12, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
02:00:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
1
