Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 10-13-25
Weekly Program
Linda Robinson; Donald Trump; Urvashi Vaid; Shaun Peterson.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Oct. 13, 2025, midnight
Lincoln’s “Lover of Men” saga continues; the “Rainbow Rewind” marks more speaking up and coming out anniversaries in October; the top U.S. court considers conversion therapy bans, Colombia’s Constitutional Court spikes a volleyball league’s trans ban, Florida’s rainbow crosswalk war hits Miami Beach, an FBI trainee is fired by petty Director Patel for a desktop Pride flag, Canadian PM Carney fails to defend his enby kid during Trump’s Oval Office anti-trans tirade, and more LGBTQ news from around the world.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: Marcos Najera and Ret, produced by Brian DeShazor. “The Rainbow Rewind” written by Sheri Lunn and Brian DeShazor and produced by Brian DeShazor. “Queer Lincoln Part 2” correspondent: Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional instrumental music: Tom Petty.
In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
