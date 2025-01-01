|
Program Information
|Walkuman Style
|Music
|Gamma Krush
Gamma Krush
|Oct. 14, 2025, midnight
| 1. RadioStarOne - Davu Flint
2. Clobberin' Time - Jurassic 5
3. Back To Work - JayBillion feat. Skyzoo
4. Labubu - Jah Freedom
5. Glamour and Glitz - A Tribe Called Quest (Q-Tip solo)
6. Wannabemceez - KRS-One
7. Islands - Shad feat. TLO
8. Continuum - Jussin feat. Parabellum Raps
9. Alive - Solar C & Reazhun feat. Jarmond
10. Heaven - A-F-R-O
11. Life Lessons - Jon Rogers
12. Stray Shots - Truth By Design
13. Heartwork - Francis Arevalo
14. Profile & Pose - Dana Coppa feat. Rusty Ps
15. Cypher Psychology - K-Rec & 4-IZE feat. Megaton S.P. and Primo Jab
16. Good Sport - Spits Nelson
17. Nobody's Laughing - Fresh Prints, DSTL, Nomis
18. Strange Maze - Kimmortal feat. Super Duty Tough Work and Junia-T
19. Lift Be Lifting - Sunday Supper & K. Sparks Phlocalyst and B-Side
20. Mutant Powers - Precyce Politix
21. Laughing Last - Evidence
22. The Search - Elaquent
|6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
|For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.
|00:58:40
|1
| Oct. 7, 2025
|Gammatorium
View Script
| 00:58:40
| 192Kbps mp3
(80.6MB) None
|2
|