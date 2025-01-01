The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
Oct. 14, 2025, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Wow – just wow! The Richmond Folk Festival took the city by storm again (no pun intended). For me it was a full week of festival related fun and tonight Ill recap some of the musical highlights as well as play a bunch of other great tracks. So keep it tuned here.

The Haberdasher

Meta and the Cornerstones Zion Stereo Hira Rebel Sound Records
Diunna Greenleaf If It Wasn't for the Blues I Ain't Playin' Little Village
Elizabeth King Tables In The Temple Soul Provider Bible & Tire Recording Co.
Raiatea Helm Ahulili Hawaiian Blossom Raiatea Helm Records
The Blackbyrds Rock Creek Park (Remastered 2025) City Life (Deluxe Edition / Remastered 2025) Craft Recordings
Dogo Du Togo & The Alagaa Beat Band Enouwo Lagnon Avoudé We Are Busy Bodies
Meta and the Cornerstones By Your Side Dia Metarize Music Group LLC
Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads This Must Be the Place (Naïve Melody) Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads (Deluxe) BFD
David Byrne In the Future The Knee Plays Nonesuch
David Byrne Loco de Amor Rei Momo Warner Records
The Third Mind Pretty Polly Right Now! Yep Roc Records
David Byrne & Ghost Train Orchestra What Is The Reason For It? (feat. Hayley Williams) Who Is The Sky? Matador
Pokey LaFarge So Long Chicago Rhumba Country New West Records, LLC
The Grain Hoppers Daniel Johnston Says (The Mountain Dew Song) Driving Evil Spirits Crazy Who Are These Guys? Records
Cindy Kallet and Grey Larsen If You Say Yes Cross the Water Sleepy Creek Music
Tedeschi Trucks Band Soul Sweet Song I Am The Moon: IV. Farewell - EP Fantasy
Ned Oldham Further Gone Further Gone - Single No Quarter
The Anomoanon Night Is Most Uncertain Summer Never Ends Palace Records
Bonnie "Prince" Billy Turned To Dust (Rolling On) The Purple Bird No Quarter
Rhett Miller A Little Song A lifetime of riding by night ATO
Adrianne Lenker Sadness As a Gift Bright Future 4AD
Tristan Bushman For A Living The Way Things Are Going - EP First Second And Short Music
Lana Del Rey Bluebird Bluebird - Single Polydor Records
Dom Flemons Slow Dance with You Traveling Wildfire Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Cheap Trick Twelve Gates All Washed Up BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

02:00:00 1 Oct. 13, 2025
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
