Notes: Hey Listeners,



Wow – just wow! The Richmond Folk Festival took the city by storm again (no pun intended). For me it was a full week of festival related fun and tonight Ill recap some of the musical highlights as well as play a bunch of other great tracks. So keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



Meta and the Cornerstones Zion Stereo Hira Rebel Sound Records

Diunna Greenleaf If It Wasn't for the Blues I Ain't Playin' Little Village

Elizabeth King Tables In The Temple Soul Provider Bible & Tire Recording Co.

Raiatea Helm Ahulili Hawaiian Blossom Raiatea Helm Records

The Blackbyrds Rock Creek Park (Remastered 2025) City Life (Deluxe Edition / Remastered 2025) Craft Recordings

Dogo Du Togo & The Alagaa Beat Band Enouwo Lagnon Avoudé We Are Busy Bodies

Meta and the Cornerstones By Your Side Dia Metarize Music Group LLC

Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads This Must Be the Place (Naïve Melody) Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads (Deluxe) BFD

David Byrne In the Future The Knee Plays Nonesuch

David Byrne Loco de Amor Rei Momo Warner Records

The Third Mind Pretty Polly Right Now! Yep Roc Records

David Byrne & Ghost Train Orchestra What Is The Reason For It? (feat. Hayley Williams) Who Is The Sky? Matador

Pokey LaFarge So Long Chicago Rhumba Country New West Records, LLC

The Grain Hoppers Daniel Johnston Says (The Mountain Dew Song) Driving Evil Spirits Crazy Who Are These Guys? Records

Cindy Kallet and Grey Larsen If You Say Yes Cross the Water Sleepy Creek Music

Tedeschi Trucks Band Soul Sweet Song I Am The Moon: IV. Farewell - EP Fantasy

Ned Oldham Further Gone Further Gone - Single No Quarter

The Anomoanon Night Is Most Uncertain Summer Never Ends Palace Records

Bonnie "Prince" Billy Turned To Dust (Rolling On) The Purple Bird No Quarter

Rhett Miller A Little Song A lifetime of riding by night ATO

Adrianne Lenker Sadness As a Gift Bright Future 4AD

Tristan Bushman For A Living The Way Things Are Going - EP First Second And Short Music

Lana Del Rey Bluebird Bluebird - Single Polydor Records

Dom Flemons Slow Dance with You Traveling Wildfire Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Cheap Trick Twelve Gates All Washed Up BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

