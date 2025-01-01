The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
Wow – just wow! The Richmond Folk Festival took the city by storm again (no pun intended). For me it was a full week of festival related fun and tonight Ill recap some of the musical highlights as well as play a bunch of other great tracks. So keep it tuned here.
The Haberdasher
Meta and the Cornerstones Zion Stereo Hira Rebel Sound Records Diunna Greenleaf If It Wasn't for the Blues I Ain't Playin' Little Village Elizabeth King Tables In The Temple Soul Provider Bible & Tire Recording Co. Raiatea Helm Ahulili Hawaiian Blossom Raiatea Helm Records The Blackbyrds Rock Creek Park (Remastered 2025) City Life (Deluxe Edition / Remastered 2025) Craft Recordings Dogo Du Togo & The Alagaa Beat Band Enouwo Lagnon Avoudé We Are Busy Bodies Meta and the Cornerstones By Your Side Dia Metarize Music Group LLC Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads This Must Be the Place (Naïve Melody) Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads (Deluxe) BFD David Byrne In the Future The Knee Plays Nonesuch David Byrne Loco de Amor Rei Momo Warner Records The Third Mind Pretty Polly Right Now! Yep Roc Records David Byrne & Ghost Train Orchestra What Is The Reason For It? (feat. Hayley Williams) Who Is The Sky? Matador Pokey LaFarge So Long Chicago Rhumba Country New West Records, LLC The Grain Hoppers Daniel Johnston Says (The Mountain Dew Song) Driving Evil Spirits Crazy Who Are These Guys? Records Cindy Kallet and Grey Larsen If You Say Yes Cross the Water Sleepy Creek Music Tedeschi Trucks Band Soul Sweet Song I Am The Moon: IV. Farewell - EP Fantasy Ned Oldham Further Gone Further Gone - Single No Quarter The Anomoanon Night Is Most Uncertain Summer Never Ends Palace Records Bonnie "Prince" Billy Turned To Dust (Rolling On) The Purple Bird No Quarter Rhett Miller A Little Song A lifetime of riding by night ATO Adrianne Lenker Sadness As a Gift Bright Future 4AD Tristan Bushman For A Living The Way Things Are Going - EP First Second And Short Music Lana Del Rey Bluebird Bluebird - Single Polydor Records Dom Flemons Slow Dance with You Traveling Wildfire Smithsonian Folkways Recordings Cheap Trick Twelve Gates All Washed Up BMG Rights Management (US) LLC