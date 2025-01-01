The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Chuck Collins
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Oct. 14, 2025, midnight
Is America’s love affair with billionaires actually an abusive relationship? This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to author Chuck Collins whose new book, Burned By Billionaires, helps us better understand why having so many ultra-wealthy individuals in this country has a deleterious effect on society. We discuss what Collins calls the idolatry of wealth, look at examples of billionaires harming the environment and the public good (such as in the explosive growth in the private aviation sector), and then break down some practical ways to help solve the problem.
Track: Sham Time
Artist: Willie Bobo
Album: A New Dimension
Label: Verve
Year: 1969

Track: The Rich Man And The Poor Man
Artist: Bob Miller
Album: N/A
Label: Shellac
Year: 1932

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Oct. 14, 2025
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 