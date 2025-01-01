Summary: Is America’s love affair with billionaires actually an abusive relationship? This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to author Chuck Collins whose new book, Burned By Billionaires, helps us better understand why having so many ultra-wealthy individuals in this country has a deleterious effect on society. We discuss what Collins calls the idolatry of wealth, look at examples of billionaires harming the environment and the public good (such as in the explosive growth in the private aviation sector), and then break down some practical ways to help solve the problem.