Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: October 15, 2025
Weekly Program
Robert Jereski, lawyer, activist, coordinator of Code ink Women for Peace World Court Campaign; Bryce Lockwood, 85-year-old retired US Marine who was aboard USS Liberty, when it was bombed by Israel; Wendell Potter, former health insurance industry exec,
Oct. 15, 2025
After Hostage/Prisoner Exchange Next Steps in Gaza Ceasefire Deal Are Vague & Lack Enforcement Mechanisms; Marine Veteran Recounts Israel’s 1967 Attack on US ship during Six Day War & its Lasting Impact; Federal Government Shutdown Exposes Crisis in Long Failing U.S. Healthcare System.

Released Date: October 15, 2025
