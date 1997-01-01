Sonic Café, Bobby Womack, title track from the 1972 Soundtrack LP, which you also may remember from Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 film Jackie Brown, so welcome to episode 454, I’m Scott Clark inviting you to join us here at the Sonic Café for another helping of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. This time the Sonic Café pulls our music mix from 52 years. We’ll spin blues Toronzo Cannon, 39 Clocks, The Psychedelic Furs, Monkey Junk, Fast Eddie Clark and many more, including a trip back to 1964 in the Sonic Café time machine, listen for Jr. Walker’s Shotgun. Also comedian John Mulaney is here to tell us a touching story about his dad. That plus a couple other comedy shorts from Scotty Goff and Kelsey Cook. And finally in the second half of the program, the Sonic Café brings you Old Words We Still Use Today, from our friends over at Curiosity Geek. Interesting stuff. So hey let’s get to it. From 1985, this is the cult, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Across 110th Street Artist: Bobby Womack LP: Across 110th Street Yr: 1972 Song 2: Rain Artist: The Cult LP: Love Yr: 1985 Song 3: Fine Seasoned Woman Artist: Toronzo Cannon LP: The Chicago Way Yr: 2016 Song 4: Getting Out Of Costco. Artist: Scotty Goff LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. 2023 Song 5: DNS Artist: 39 Clocks LP: Zoned Yr: 1980 Song 6: Fancy Space Odyssey Artist: Bloodrocck LP: Bloodrock 2 Yr: 1970 Song 7: Talks About His DAD Artist: John Mulaney LP: Year: 2022 Song 8: It Goes On Artist: The Psychedelic Furs LP: Talk Talk Talk Yr: 1981 Song 9: Hard To Handle Artist: The Black Crowes LP: Shake Your Money Maker Yr: 1990 Song 10: Shotgun Artist: Jr. Walker LP: The Classic Rhythm + Blues Collection (1964-1967) (Disc 2) Yr: 1965 Song 11: Minnesota State Taxes Artist: Kelsey Cook LP: Yr: 2024 Song 12: The Hunter Artist: MonkeyJunk LP: Time To Roll Yr: 2016 Song 13: Can't Get It Out Artist: Brand New LP: Science Fiction Yr: 2017 Song 14: Old Words We Still Use Today And Where They Originated From Artist: curiousitygeek LP: Yr: 2024 Song 15: Haven't Got the Time (Featuring Bill Sharpe) Artist: Fast Eddie Clarke LP: Make My Day Back to Blues Yr: 2014 Song 16: Rocket Usa Artist: Suicide LP: Suicide Yr: 2013 Song 17: Superstar (The Carpenters Cover) Artist: Marcus King LP: Yr: 2021 Song 18: Anasthasia Artist: Deep Forest LP: Boheme Yr: 1995
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
