Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Across 110th Street
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Oct. 15, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, Bobby Womack, title track from the 1972 Soundtrack LP, which you also may remember from Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 film Jackie Brown, so welcome to episode 454, I’m Scott Clark inviting you to join us here at the Sonic Café for another helping of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture. This time the Sonic Café pulls our music mix from 52 years. We’ll spin blues Toronzo Cannon, 39 Clocks, The Psychedelic Furs, Monkey Junk, Fast Eddie Clark and many more, including a trip back to 1964 in the Sonic Café time machine, listen for Jr. Walker’s Shotgun. Also comedian John Mulaney is here to tell us a touching story about his dad. That plus a couple other comedy shorts from Scotty Goff and Kelsey Cook. And finally in the second half of the program, the Sonic Café brings you Old Words We Still Use Today, from our friends over at Curiosity Geek. Interesting stuff. So hey let’s get to it. From 1985, this is the cult, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Across 110th Street
Artist: Bobby Womack
LP: Across 110th Street
Yr: 1972
Song 2: Rain
Artist: The Cult
LP: Love
Yr: 1985
Song 3: Fine Seasoned Woman
Artist: Toronzo Cannon
LP: The Chicago Way
Yr: 2016
Song 4: Getting Out Of Costco.
Artist: Scotty Goff
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr. 2023
Song 5: DNS
Artist: 39 Clocks
LP: Zoned
Yr: 1980
Song 6: Fancy Space Odyssey
Artist: Bloodrocck
LP: Bloodrock 2
Yr: 1970
Song 7: Talks About His DAD
Artist: John Mulaney
LP:
Year: 2022
Song 8: It Goes On
Artist: The Psychedelic Furs
LP: Talk Talk Talk
Yr: 1981
Song 9: Hard To Handle
Artist: The Black Crowes
LP: Shake Your Money Maker
Yr: 1990
Song 10: Shotgun
Artist: Jr. Walker
LP: The Classic Rhythm + Blues Collection (1964-1967) (Disc 2)
Yr: 1965
Song 11: Minnesota State Taxes
Artist: Kelsey Cook
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 12: The Hunter
Artist: MonkeyJunk
LP: Time To Roll
Yr: 2016
Song 13: Can't Get It Out
Artist: Brand New
LP: Science Fiction
Yr: 2017
Song 14: Old Words We Still Use Today And Where They Originated From
Artist: curiousitygeek
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 15: Haven't Got the Time (Featuring Bill Sharpe)
Artist: Fast Eddie Clarke
LP: Make My Day Back to Blues
Yr: 2014
Song 16: Rocket Usa
Artist: Suicide
LP: Suicide
Yr: 2013
Song 17: Superstar (The Carpenters Cover)
Artist: Marcus King
LP:
Yr: 2021
Song 18: Anasthasia
Artist: Deep Forest
LP: Boheme
Yr: 1995
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

00:58:00 1 Oct. 15, 2025
