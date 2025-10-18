The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Cal Koat - host
Oct. 16, 2025, midnight
Welcome to a world without A-I artists and algorithmic playlists. Indulge in new music magic each hour, in a community as diverse as the planet itself. Fresh tracks from Geneva's Yalla Miku, Kurdish spike fiddle from Mehnram Rastegari, mbalax from innovator Cheikh Lo and Elisapie's remix of Fleetwood Mac's Dreams in Inuktitut. This is World Beat Canada!
Yalla Miku - Alemuye
Mehrnam Rastegari - Boushehri (Bandari)
Tanga - Oye Lo Que Digo CANCON
TEKE::TEKE - Setagaya Koya CANCON
Afrodream - Ma Belle
Cheikh Lo - Carte d'Identyite
Elisapie - Sinnatuum/Dreams (Remix) CANCON
Pachyman - Color Ahora
Afro Celt Sound System - Release (Remix)
Cornershop - The 911 Curry
Sessa - Vale a Pena
Mondo Freaks - I'm A Fool
Temporal Waves - Data Cassette Sunrise CANCON

59:57

Vancouver, BC, Canada
