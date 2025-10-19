Summoning Sahmain! Celt In A Twist dredges dark tales from the deep and revels in new releases. Tiller's Folly debut Dancing With The Dead, The Mahones conjure the Ghost Of The Whiskey Devil, it's Terror Time for Old Blind Dogs, plus fresh spins from Brogeal, Thunderor and Socks In The Frying Pan. Trick or treat with a twist!
Brogeal - Vicar Street Days Grumpy O Sheep - Strayaway Child Tiller's Folly - Dancing With The Dead CANCON The Dreadnoughts - Mary, The One Eyed Prostitute, Who Fought The Colossal Squid And Saved Us From Certain Death On The High Seas, God Rest Her One-Eyed Soul CANCON Floating Sofa Quartet - Vallivan (ft. Dreamers Circus) Jm Moray - Rufford Park Poachers The Mahones - Ghost Of The Whiskey Devil CANCON Kasir - Haunted Bones Thunderor - Cape Breton Home CANCON Gnoss - Vore Tullye Socks In The Frying Pan - Sweetest Friend Old Blind Dogs - Terror Time Jez Lowe - Davis And Golightly Mads Hansens Kapel - Vejledalsvals