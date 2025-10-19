The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 16, 2025, midnight
Summoning Sahmain! Celt In A Twist dredges dark tales from the deep and revels in new releases. Tiller's Folly debut Dancing With The Dead, The Mahones conjure the Ghost Of The Whiskey Devil, it's Terror Time for Old Blind Dogs, plus fresh spins from Brogeal, Thunderor and Socks In The Frying Pan. Trick or treat with a twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Brogeal - Vicar Street Days
Grumpy O Sheep - Strayaway Child
Tiller's Folly - Dancing With The Dead CANCON
The Dreadnoughts - Mary, The One Eyed Prostitute, Who Fought The Colossal Squid And Saved Us From Certain Death On T​he High Seas, God Rest Her One-Eyed Soul CANCON
Floating Sofa Quartet - Vallivan (ft. Dreamers Circus)
Jm Moray - Rufford Park Poachers
The Mahones - Ghost Of The Whiskey Devil CANCON
Kasir - Haunted Bones
Thunderor - Cape Breton Home CANCON
Gnoss - Vore Tullye
Socks In The Frying Pan - Sweetest Friend
Old Blind Dogs - Terror Time
Jez Lowe - Davis And Golightly
Mads Hansens Kapel - Vejledalsvals

59:48

Celt In A Twist October 19 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:48 1 Oct. 16, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
