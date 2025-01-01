Notes: This week's show features stories from Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From JAPAN- 97% of new vehicle sales in Norway are electric, with the goal of 100% to be reached soon. In the US tax credits for those purchasing EVs have been stopped, leaving GM and other manufacturers cutting back on production.



From GERMANY- A large percentage of international news this week was focused on the ceasefire in Gaza. I thought this piece from Germany covered most of the discussion points. Distribution of food and supplies is restricted to less than half of what was expected. Gazans are returning to almost complete ruins, with water and electrical sources destroyed. Estimated costs to rebuild are $70 billion and will take a decade. An interview with Andrew Gilmour former UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights. He says the scale of the destruction to Gaza is the worst anyone has seen- it was bombed more severely than the combination of Berlin, London, Hamburg, and several other cities combined during WWII. He thinks Israel will impede removing 60 million tons of rubble and may destroy any new construction as they have done in the West Bank. He doubts that there will be any accountability for the war crimes that have taken place in Palestine.



From FRANCE- The US military assassinated alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean for the fifth time this week while Trump said he was authorizing the CIA and considering airstrikes in Venezuela. A discussion on whether these are first steps in regime change.



From CUBA- The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Machado was quite controversial, since she supports US intervention in her country. Hamas has rejected any role for Tony Blair in governing Gaza, based on his history on Iraq and Afghanistan.





