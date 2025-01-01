A Song from the 1700s that was Swingin’ in the 1930s

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jeff Bressler, Producer and Host

Date Published: Oct. 17, 2025, midnight

Summary: Each week, Make Believe Ballroom transports you to the golden age of swing with classic big band hits from the 1930s and 1940s—the music that shaped jazz and became the foundation of the Great American Songbook.





Credits: Produced at the Crystal Studio in NY for distribution to Public, Community, and University radio stations in the US, Canada, and the UK.

Notes: On this week's program: A song from the 1700s that was swingin’ in the 1930s and 40s, a questionable Fats Waller tale, Frank Sinatra's first record with Tommy Dorsey - plus many more great records and stories to cherish and enjoy on this week's broadcast. - plus, many more great records and stories to cherish and enjoy on this week's broadcast.







