Program Information
Electronic Intifada Radio
17 October 2025
Weekly Program
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Helena Cobban
Oct. 17, 2025, midnight
On October 10th, the clock started ticking on the first steps of the fragile ceasefire deal. Within days, Trump was doing victory laps in Israel and Egypt. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah join writer and journalist Helena Cobban to talk about the factors that might seal the fate of the ceasefire agreement that Israel is already sabotaging. On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer covers the third prisoner exchange since October 2023 and provides a short history of prisoner exchanges in the Palestinian national movement. And we remember Saleh al-Jafarawi, the 255th journalist killed in Gaza since October 2023.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.

The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net

