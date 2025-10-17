Summary: On October 10th, the clock started ticking on the first steps of the fragile ceasefire deal. Within days, Trump was doing victory laps in Israel and Egypt. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah join writer and journalist Helena Cobban to talk about the factors that might seal the fate of the ceasefire agreement that Israel is already sabotaging. On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer covers the third prisoner exchange since October 2023 and provides a short history of prisoner exchanges in the Palestinian national movement. And we remember Saleh al-Jafarawi, the 255th journalist killed in Gaza since October 2023.



