The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
State Of The City reports
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Oct. 17, 2025, midnight


https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2025/10/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-260/
#1 - Complete 4hr 15m show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE Jon Wedger Tonys contact Radio Nick Gratwick and police informants - 00:35:00
#3 - EXCLUSIVE David Livingstone did Nick Land just admit to being a Satanist Accelerationism Mystics and the Priest Kings - 01:00:00
#4 - Nick Land Responds to Tucker Carlson Occult and Conrad Flynn - 00:45:00
#5 - Chris Philp Shadow Home Secretary China spying case halted w Adam Bolton - 00:04:00
#6 - INCOMPLETE Chris Ward MP Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office Commons Statement on China spy case - 00:30:00
#7 - MI5 director-general Ken McCallum addresses China threats - 00:20:00
#8 - Pavel Durov Telegram boss 2024 arrest in France privacy @durov w Lex Fridman - 04:30:00
#9 - Gabriel Rockhill on Fake Left Economocs The Global Theory Industry and Left Anti-Communism - 02:00:00
#10 - President Trump addresses Knesset on Oct25 Gaza ceasefire deal Israel's parliament - 01:00:00
#11 - Norman Finkelstein Trump plan has no connection to reality in Gaza UpFront - 00:25:00

Download Program Podcast
04:15:00 1 Oct. 17, 2025
  View Script
    
 04:15:00  56Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 22 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:15:00 1 Oct. 17, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:35:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:15:00 1 Oct. 17, 2025
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:15:00 1 Oct. 17, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:45:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:15:00 1 Oct. 17, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:04:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:15:00 1 Oct. 17, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:15:00 1 Oct. 17, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:20:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:15:00 1 Oct. 17, 2025
  View Script
    
 04:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:15:00 1 Oct. 17, 2025
  View Script
    
 02:00:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:15:00 1 Oct. 17, 2025
  View Script
    
10   01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:15:00 1 Oct. 17, 2025
  View Script
    
11   00:25:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 