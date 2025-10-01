Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr 15m show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE Jon Wedger Tonys contact Radio Nick Gratwick and police informants - 00:35:00

#3 - EXCLUSIVE David Livingstone did Nick Land just admit to being a Satanist Accelerationism Mystics and the Priest Kings - 01:00:00

#4 - Nick Land Responds to Tucker Carlson Occult and Conrad Flynn - 00:45:00

#5 - Chris Philp Shadow Home Secretary China spying case halted w Adam Bolton - 00:04:00

#6 - INCOMPLETE Chris Ward MP Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office Commons Statement on China spy case - 00:30:00

#7 - MI5 director-general Ken McCallum addresses China threats - 00:20:00

#8 - Pavel Durov Telegram boss 2024 arrest in France privacy @durov w Lex Fridman - 04:30:00

#9 - Gabriel Rockhill on Fake Left Economocs The Global Theory Industry and Left Anti-Communism - 02:00:00

#10 - President Trump addresses Knesset on Oct25 Gaza ceasefire deal Israel's parliament - 01:00:00

#11 - Norman Finkelstein Trump plan has no connection to reality in Gaza UpFront - 00:25:00