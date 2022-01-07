Summary: Lani Guinier was one of the most prolific and sought-after legal scholars in the United States. She published 5 books between 1994 and 2015, focused largely on democratization and social justice. Guinier took emerita status at Harvard in 2017 and died at age 71, January 7, 2022. She delivered this acclaimed keynote address at the US National Women's Studies Association conference in the year 2000.