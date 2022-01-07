The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Lani Guinier on who makes the rules
Weekly Program
Lani Guinier
Oct. 18, 2025, midnight
Lani Guinier was one of the most prolific and sought-after legal scholars in the United States. She published 5 books between 1994 and 2015, focused largely on democratization and social justice. Guinier took emerita status at Harvard in 2017 and died at age 71, January 7, 2022. She delivered this acclaimed keynote address at the US National Women's Studies Association conference in the year 2000.  
Recorded, presented and updated by Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986.

To hear more of Lani Guinier, check out this recording: https://archive.org/details/wings-13-21-affirmative-action-28-50-320kbps

00:28:52 1 Oct. 15, 2025
US, Canada
