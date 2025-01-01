Summary: Today’s episode is not just a broadcast.

It’s a reckoning.

It’s a memorial.

It’s a refusal to forget.

We begin with the names of journalists—those who stood between the world and the abyss, armed only with cameras, microphones, and the audacity to document genocide.

Saleh Aljafarawi.

Mohammad Al-Salhi.

Ibrahim Lafi.

Saeed Al-Taweel.

Salam Mema.

Roshdi Sarraj.

Samer Abudaqa.

Mohammed Qreiqeh.

Ismail Alghool.

And the living witness: Wael Al-Dahdouh.

Each of them carried more than press credentials.

They carried the weight of a nation’s memory.

They filmed through tears, broadcast through rubble, and wrote through grief.

They were not collateral damage.

They were targeted.

Because truth in Gaza is dangerous.

And those who tell it are hunted.

Their stories are not just tragic.

They are sacred.

But this episode is not only about journalists.

It’s about every Palestinian who has been martyred under occupation.

Doctors who died treating the wounded.

Teachers who taught under drones.

Mothers who whispered prayers in the rubble.

Children who never got to grow old.

It’s about the land that mourns them.

The sky that cries them.

The sun that rises with their names.

It’s about the lie of “moral warfare.”

The myth of “precision.”

The silence of the world.

And it’s about the truth we carry forward—unapologetically, urgently, and with love.

You’ll hear a reflection today.

A personal reckoning.

A meditation on grief, belonging, and resistance.

It’s not polished.

It’s not detached.

It’s not polite.

It’s raw.

It’s rooted.

It’s Palestinian.

Because when the world forgets, we remember.

When the world turns away, we speak.

And when the world asks, “Why do you still resist?”—we answer:

Because we never left.

Because we belong.

Because it’s called Palestine.