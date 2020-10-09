The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Niko Soprano's Favourites No. 97
Music
Niko Soprano; Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Oct. 19, 2025, midnight
First aired: October 9, 2020
Niko Soprano's Favourites No. 97 (*clean)
1. For Everyday The Goes By - DJ Honda ft. Rawcotiks
2. Funkdafied Soul - Gee Roc & Tha CND Coalition
3. Status - Godfather Don
4. What It Mean - Compete Unit
5. Flatline - Flatlinerz
6. New York To Philly - Adagio!
7. Get Funk remix - The Beatnuts

#274 - (Drederick Crate-Em Half Hour)
8. Biggity Back - R-Juna
9. I Can Never Tell - Funky DL ft. Stee Mogile
10. No Stress - Woolyboyz ft. MC3B
11. Madrid3am - The Deli, Es-K and Jansport J
12. city rhythm - houseplantz
13. Fate - Soy the Organic Hispanic & Kayohes
14. Cherry Tree$ - GF Anon ft. Sage Infinite
15. Caged and Carefree - Miles Poweres
16. Live From Africa - Wil Madden ft. Waju
17. walkonsea - Odeeno
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. If you are interested in syndicated (or are playing this show one time for a fill-in slot), please contact the creator.

