Summary: First aired: October 9, 2020

Niko Soprano's Favourites No. 97 (*clean)

1. For Everyday The Goes By - DJ Honda ft. Rawcotiks

2. Funkdafied Soul - Gee Roc & Tha CND Coalition

3. Status - Godfather Don

4. What It Mean - Compete Unit

5. Flatline - Flatlinerz

6. New York To Philly - Adagio!

7. Get Funk remix - The Beatnuts



#274 - (Drederick Crate-Em Half Hour)

8. Biggity Back - R-Juna

9. I Can Never Tell - Funky DL ft. Stee Mogile

10. No Stress - Woolyboyz ft. MC3B

11. Madrid3am - The Deli, Es-K and Jansport J

12. city rhythm - houseplantz

13. Fate - Soy the Organic Hispanic & Kayohes

14. Cherry Tree$ - GF Anon ft. Sage Infinite

15. Caged and Carefree - Miles Poweres

16. Live From Africa - Wil Madden ft. Waju

17. walkonsea - Odeeno