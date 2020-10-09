First aired: October 9, 2020 Niko Soprano's Favourites No. 97 (*clean) 1. For Everyday The Goes By - DJ Honda ft. Rawcotiks 2. Funkdafied Soul - Gee Roc & Tha CND Coalition 3. Status - Godfather Don 4. What It Mean - Compete Unit 5. Flatline - Flatlinerz 6. New York To Philly - Adagio! 7. Get Funk remix - The Beatnuts
#274 - (Drederick Crate-Em Half Hour) 8. Biggity Back - R-Juna 9. I Can Never Tell - Funky DL ft. Stee Mogile 10. No Stress - Woolyboyz ft. MC3B 11. Madrid3am - The Deli, Es-K and Jansport J 12. city rhythm - houseplantz 13. Fate - Soy the Organic Hispanic & Kayohes 14. Cherry Tree$ - GF Anon ft. Sage Infinite 15. Caged and Carefree - Miles Poweres 16. Live From Africa - Wil Madden ft. Waju 17. walkonsea - Odeeno
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
