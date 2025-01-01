The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
No Kings
No Kings in Boston 10/18
Action/Event
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, U.S. Senators Warren & Markey, Congresswomen Kathrine Clark and Ayanna Pressley
 chuck u. rosina  Contact Contributor
Oct. 19, 2025, midnight
Report from the No Kings Rally on Boston Common
Written and recorded by Chuck Rosina
Mixed and edited at W.Bla3, Medford MA.

00:21:13 1 Oct. 19, 2025
Boston Common
