Radio Ecoshock Show
in the rear-view mirror
Kevin Trenberth, Peter Clark
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Oct. 19, 2025, midnight
From New Zealand and the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research, Dr. Kevin Trenberth talks ocean heating, new science and his provocative new article. But first we run away to the past. Oregon State University Professor Peter Clark just published "Global mean sea level over the past 4.5 million years" Can we find a rear-view mirror that helps predict our future?
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

The one hour version has the song “When the Rain Came Down” - lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons license.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 26:26 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 251022 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Oct. 19, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
