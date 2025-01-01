Events Closer Than They Appear

Subtitle: in the rear-view mirror

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Kevin Trenberth, Peter Clark

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: Oct. 19, 2025, midnight

Summary: From New Zealand and the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research, Dr. Kevin Trenberth talks ocean heating, new science and his provocative new article. But first we run away to the past. Oregon State University Professor Peter Clark just published "Global mean sea level over the past 4.5 million years" Can we find a rear-view mirror that helps predict our future?

Credits: Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock



The one hour version has the song “When the Rain Came Down” - lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons license.

Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 26:26 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.



