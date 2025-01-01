The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 10-20-25
Weekly Program
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Oct. 21, 2025, midnight
Musician Jennie Arnau on the comeback trail; more October anniversaries from Shepard to South Africa; Turkey’s government proposes new anti-queer persecution, the Church of Norway repents of anti-LGBTQ bias, a Wyoming librarian wins a six-figure settlement over her book ban refusal firing, far-right U.S. influencer Candace Owens fails Australia’s “character test”, Obama offers a strategy to win trans youth allies, and the unapologetically “woke” “Professor Sprout” loves lesbian fun, and more LGBTQ news from around the world.
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced by Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reporters: Sarah Montague and Joe Boehnlein, produced by Brian DeShazor. “The Rainbow Rewind” written by Sheri Lunn and Brian DeShazor and produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Doobie Brothers; Jennie Arnau.
In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

