Summary: Musician Jennie Arnau on the comeback trail; more October anniversaries from Shepard to South Africa; Turkey’s government proposes new anti-queer persecution, the Church of Norway repents of anti-LGBTQ bias, a Wyoming librarian wins a six-figure settlement over her book ban refusal firing, far-right U.S. influencer Candace Owens fails Australia’s “character test”, Obama offers a strategy to win trans youth allies, and the unapologetically “woke” “Professor Sprout” loves lesbian fun, and more LGBTQ news from around the world.