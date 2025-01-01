Summary: While US political news is certainly more than depressing these days, it’s always nice to get a healthy reminder of the many good things that are happening around us. This week on Sea Change Radio we speak to Inside Climate News Science Reporter Bob Berwyn as he prepares to cover next month’s COP 30 conference in Brazil. We look at some of the more positive developments on the biodiversity and rewilding fronts, examine the effectiveness of some recent policies to help animal populations like seabirds and gray wolves bounce back, and talk briefly about what to expect from the upcoming COP 30 conference.