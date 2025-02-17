The Bob Avakian Interviews 2025, Part 1: On Fascism, Capitalism, & the Way Out of the Madness. The Trump Fascist Regime First 30 Days. Excerpts from Refuse Fascism Rallies on February 17, 2025, including Noche Diaz speaking at the Refuse Fascism Rally in Chicago.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.