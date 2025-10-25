The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Cal Koat - host
Oct. 23, 2025, midnight
You can't know the players without a program. We present so much new music, you get a playlist every week and a chart each month to catch up! Sign up at worldbeatinternational.com. This hour it's the best of the best, the top of the global pops. Ten essential tracks, and more debuts just for you. Join us for the latest sounds around. World Beat Canada Radio is on the air and on the pod.
Calccopyrite Communications
Tuuletar - Hyvanyon Loitsu
Manica Kaur - Ra Ma Da Sa (Youth Heart Chakra Dancehall Mix)
Cheikh Ibra Fam - Gnou Mbollo
Shima - Eiyaa
Antibalas - Solace
Afrodream - La Musique De Melange
Nusantara Beat - Tamat
Eljuri - Luz
Amadou and Mariam - Sonfo (w/ Fally Ipupa)
Arc De Soliel - Chimera
Mandinga Beat - Mae Me Diaz
Lorien - Feast CANCON
Casapalma - Corazon Aleonado
The Surfrajettes - Clam Chowder CANCON

59:53

Vancouver, BC, Canada
