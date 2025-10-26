Summary: Chimey, rhymey Brogeal from Falkirk Scotland are among several debuts this hour. East Pointers from PEI celebrate an 'Anniversary' with a fresh single. Eloise & Co. introduce us to the Bal folk traditional dance rhythms of France​, and the Murphs belt out a tribute to Shane McGowan, For The People. Sign up for our E-Blast at worldbeatinternational.com and join Patricia Fraser for Celt In A Twist!