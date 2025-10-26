The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 23, 2025, midnight
Chimey, rhymey Brogeal from Falkirk Scotland are among several debuts this hour. East Pointers from PEI celebrate an 'Anniversary' with a fresh single. Eloise & Co. introduce us to the Bal folk traditional dance rhythms of France​, and the Murphs belt out a tribute to Shane McGowan, For The People. Sign up for our E-Blast at worldbeatinternational.com and join Patricia Fraser for Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Black 47 - Bodhrans On The Brain
Brogeal - Stuck Inside
Kierah - Bohemian Rush​ CANCON
The East Pointers - Anniversary CANCON
Afro Celt Sound System - Green Instrumental
Eloise & Co - Torrid Romance/Dress Back
Doolin' - Man Smart Woman Smarter
Dropkick Murphys - One Last Goodbye
House Of Hamill - Superb Owl
Gangar - Grotleken
Valtos - Dorn
Tiller's Folly - A Murder Of Crows CANCON
Aoife O'Donovan w/ Kris Drever - Transatlantic
Drones & Bellows - The Carnival Set

59:20

