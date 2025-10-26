Chimey, rhymey Brogeal from Falkirk Scotland are among several debuts this hour. East Pointers from PEI celebrate an 'Anniversary' with a fresh single. Eloise & Co. introduce us to the Bal folk traditional dance rhythms of France, and the Murphs belt out a tribute to Shane McGowan, For The People. Sign up for our E-Blast at worldbeatinternational.com and join Patricia Fraser for Celt In A Twist!
Black 47 - Bodhrans On The Brain Brogeal - Stuck Inside Kierah - Bohemian Rush CANCON The East Pointers - Anniversary CANCON Afro Celt Sound System - Green Instrumental Eloise & Co - Torrid Romance/Dress Back Doolin' - Man Smart Woman Smarter Dropkick Murphys - One Last Goodbye House Of Hamill - Superb Owl Gangar - Grotleken Valtos - Dorn Tiller's Folly - A Murder Of Crows CANCON Aoife O'Donovan w/ Kris Drever - Transatlantic Drones & Bellows - The Carnival Set