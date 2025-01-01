Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.





From FRANCE- Start with press reviews on Trumps war in South America, bringing a large military force ostensibly against drug traffickers. Then Angela Diffley interviews Daniel Landsberg-Rodriguez from Northwestern University about the changing approach from the US in Latin America. He talks about the history of Gunboat Diplomacy in Venezuela in 1910, and new alliances with governments shifting to Populist anti-institutional leadership. Daniel calls it a contest of affinity, the more Trump style you are, like Argentina and El Salvador, the more privileged your treatment. Those countries wishing to remain independent, like Colombia and Venezuela, are facing the impositions of the 19th century



From CUBA- The Colombian President Petro denies the Trump accusation that he involved in drug trafficking and says the Colombian military will not assist the US in overthrowing Maduro in Venezuela. He also accuses Trump of violating a free trade agreement between the nations, harming attempts to diversify agriculture in Colombia. Israel is continuing its raids in Gaza despite agreeing to a ceasefire, and in the West Bank Israeli settlers made 71 attacks on Palestinians in the past week, beating them and driving them off their property.



From GERMANY- Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages and many of them were tortured while in Israeli prisons without being charged with crimes. An interview with Helena Sola Martin of the World Organization Against Torture. She discusses the Israeli policy of detention without charging and banning the International Red Cross from monitoring the 18,000 Palestinians they detained. The prisoners reported beatings, lack of food and medicine, humiliation and cruelty.





