Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Batteries Not Included
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Oct. 24, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, rockin’ out with the Romantics from my hometown Rockford Illinois, So hey welcome to the café, a place that brings you a weekly dose of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture, which is a lot, but ahh we do not include the batteries, which is something we’ll clearly communicate throughout the show, especially if you listen to the very end. Ah yeah, so I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 455. This time the Sonic Café presents a music mix tapped from 56 years. We’ll spin U2, Brown Bird, Fontaines D.C. from there 2024 release In The Modern World. Also Phil Collins from his epic 1981 No Jacket Required LP, Gary U.S. Bonds with his cover of Jackson Browne’s Pretender, even a cool 1968 instrumental from Orquesta Harlow, listen for grazin’ in the grass, and oh so many more. All that plus some other neat stuff along the way including comedy shorts from Nate Bargatze and Matt Rife. So let’s get to it. From 1979 these are the Sex Pistols with there cover I’m Not Your Stepping Stone, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: 61/49 LIVE Rockford IL 2004
Artist: The Romantics
LP: 61/49
Yr: 2003
Song 2: [I'm Not Your] Stepping Stone
Artist: Sex Pistols
LP: The Great Rock 'N' Roll Swindle
Yr: 1979
Song 3: Navigating The Complexities of Parenthood and Planetary Issues
Artist: Nate Bargatze
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 4: Where The Streets Have No Name
Artist: U2
LP: The Best Of 1980-1990
Yr. 1989
Song 5: Thunder & Lightning
Artist: Brown Bird
LP: Salt For Salt
Yr: 2015
Song 6: Hole In The River
Artist: Crowded House
LP: Crowded House
Yr: 1986
Song 7: Grazin' In The Grass
Artist: Orquesta Harlow, Ismael Miranda
LP: Orchestra Harlow Presenta a Ismael Miranda
Year: 1968
Song 8: In The Modern World
Artist: Fontaines D.C.
LP: In The Modern World
Yr: 2024
Song 9: In The Air Tonight
Artist: Phil Collins
LP: Face Value
Yr: 1981
Song 10: Kid Charlemagne
Artist: Steely Dan
LP: The Royal Scam
Yr: 1976
Song 11: I’m Not Your Gym Membership (You Can't Cancel Me)
Artist: Matt Rife
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 12: The Pretender
Artist: Gary U.S. Bonds
LP: Dedication
Yr: 1981
Song 13: Mercedes Benz
Artist: Janis Joplin
LP: The Ultimate Collection
Yr: 1967
Song 14: Put The Message In The Box
Artist: World Party
LP: Goodbye Jumbo
Yr: 1990
Song 15: The Fever
Artist: The Von Bondies
LP: Pawn Shoppe Heart
Yr: 2004
Song 16: Batteries Not Included
Artist: Sparks
LP: A Woofer In Tweeter's Clothing
Yr: 1972
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Oct. 24, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 