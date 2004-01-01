Sonic Café, rockin’ out with the Romantics from my hometown Rockford Illinois, So hey welcome to the café, a place that brings you a weekly dose of eclectic music, comedy and pop culture, which is a lot, but ahh we do not include the batteries, which is something we’ll clearly communicate throughout the show, especially if you listen to the very end. Ah yeah, so I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 455. This time the Sonic Café presents a music mix tapped from 56 years. We’ll spin U2, Brown Bird, Fontaines D.C. from there 2024 release In The Modern World. Also Phil Collins from his epic 1981 No Jacket Required LP, Gary U.S. Bonds with his cover of Jackson Browne’s Pretender, even a cool 1968 instrumental from Orquesta Harlow, listen for grazin’ in the grass, and oh so many more. All that plus some other neat stuff along the way including comedy shorts from Nate Bargatze and Matt Rife. So let’s get to it. From 1979 these are the Sex Pistols with there cover I’m Not Your Stepping Stone, and as always we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: 61/49 LIVE Rockford IL 2004 Artist: The Romantics LP: 61/49 Yr: 2003 Song 2: [I'm Not Your] Stepping Stone Artist: Sex Pistols LP: The Great Rock 'N' Roll Swindle Yr: 1979 Song 3: Navigating The Complexities of Parenthood and Planetary Issues Artist: Nate Bargatze LP: Yr: 2024 Song 4: Where The Streets Have No Name Artist: U2 LP: The Best Of 1980-1990 Yr. 1989 Song 5: Thunder & Lightning Artist: Brown Bird LP: Salt For Salt Yr: 2015 Song 6: Hole In The River Artist: Crowded House LP: Crowded House Yr: 1986 Song 7: Grazin' In The Grass Artist: Orquesta Harlow, Ismael Miranda LP: Orchestra Harlow Presenta a Ismael Miranda Year: 1968 Song 8: In The Modern World Artist: Fontaines D.C. LP: In The Modern World Yr: 2024 Song 9: In The Air Tonight Artist: Phil Collins LP: Face Value Yr: 1981 Song 10: Kid Charlemagne Artist: Steely Dan LP: The Royal Scam Yr: 1976 Song 11: I’m Not Your Gym Membership (You Can't Cancel Me) Artist: Matt Rife LP: Yr: 2024 Song 12: The Pretender Artist: Gary U.S. Bonds LP: Dedication Yr: 1981 Song 13: Mercedes Benz Artist: Janis Joplin LP: The Ultimate Collection Yr: 1967 Song 14: Put The Message In The Box Artist: World Party LP: Goodbye Jumbo Yr: 1990 Song 15: The Fever Artist: The Von Bondies LP: Pawn Shoppe Heart Yr: 2004 Song 16: Batteries Not Included Artist: Sparks LP: A Woofer In Tweeter's Clothing Yr: 1972
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
