Electronic Intifada Radio
24 October 2025
Weekly Program
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Asem Alnabih
Oct. 24, 2025, midnight
Despite the monumental scale of destruction in Gaza, Palestinians have begun efforts to rebuild their lives. Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with Asem Alnabih, spokesperson for the Gaza Municipality about life in Gaza since the announcement of the so-called ceasefire. On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor Jon Elmer covers the Israeli military's line of withdrawal based on the first stage of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.

The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net

Oct. 24, 2025
