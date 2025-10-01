Notes: #1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE Did MI5 kill London Anarchist Tom Palmer on 21Aug18? w Mada Ldn - 00:35:00

#3 - Eric Idle on 1999 George Harrison murder attempt and Life of Brian, Adam Buxton - 00:12:00

#4 - Mark Saunders on Spectacle’s participatory video production techniques - 01:40:00

#5 - The British War On Christianity Social Gospel Douglas Gabriel Michael McKibben - 01:00:00

#6 - Field Marshall Lord Richards, Ukraine cannot win against Russia, World of Trouble - 01:00:00

#7 - Col. Douglas Macgregor NATO Collapsing Judging Freedom - 00:25:00

#8 - Col. Lawrence Wilkerson Richard Wolff Michael Hudson Israel US Going To War With Iran Dialogue Works - 00:25:00

#9 - NATO Secretary General Rutte speaks after meeting with Trump - 00:07:00

#10 - Max Blumenthal Bibi Sitter Israel Resumes Killing and Blocking Aid Grayzone Judging Freedom - 00:30:00