Program Information
State Of The City reports
The British War On Christianity Social Gospel Douglas Gabriel Michael McKibben
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative
Oct. 24, 2025, midnight


https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2025/10/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-261/
#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE Did MI5 kill London Anarchist Tom Palmer on 21Aug18? w Mada Ldn - 00:35:00
#3 - Eric Idle on 1999 George Harrison murder attempt and Life of Brian, Adam Buxton - 00:12:00
#4 - Mark Saunders on Spectacle’s participatory video production techniques - 01:40:00
#5 - The British War On Christianity Social Gospel Douglas Gabriel Michael McKibben - 01:00:00
#6 - Field Marshall Lord Richards, Ukraine cannot win against Russia, World of Trouble - 01:00:00
#7 - Col. Douglas Macgregor NATO Collapsing Judging Freedom - 00:25:00
#8 - Col. Lawrence Wilkerson Richard Wolff Michael Hudson Israel US Going To War With Iran Dialogue Works - 00:25:00
#9 - NATO Secretary General Rutte speaks after meeting with Trump - 00:07:00
#10 - Max Blumenthal Bibi Sitter Israel Resumes Killing and Blocking Aid Grayzone Judging Freedom - 00:30:00

