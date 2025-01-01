Summary: Introduction:

Today’s episode is a reckoning. A reflection. A refusal to forget.

We begin with the cost of truth. Not the abstract kind.

But the kind paid in blood, in exile, in silence shattered by airstrikes.

The kind carried by journalists who filmed through rubble, by families who buried their children, by voices that refused to be erased.

We bring you the words of Norman Finkelstein—scholar, son of Holocaust survivors, and lifelong defender of Palestinian rights. His recent speech at the Islamic Center of Passaic County was not just a lecture. It was a moral indictment. A call to conscience. A challenge to every listener to confront the facts, not the fictions.

We’ll hear excerpts from that speech today. But more than that—we’ll reflect on what it means to speak truth in a world built to suppress it. To hold fast to memory when history is being rewritten in real time. To resist not just occupation, but erasure.

From Gaza to the West Bank, from refugee camps to classrooms, from Ferguson to Jenin—this episode traces the architecture of empire and the heartbeat of resistance.

We ask:

What does it mean to belong to a land that’s been stolen?

What does it mean to carry a name that’s been criminalized?

What does it mean to survive genocide and still sing?

As headlines fade and attention shifts, the truth remains:

Palestinians continue to resist.

Even as the threat of re-invasion looms.

Even as the ceasefire is sabotaged.

Even as the world watches in silence—or complicity.

So stay with us.

As we strip away the noise.

As we uplift the voices.

As we carry forward the flame of justice.

This is not just a broadcast.

It’s a lifeline.

It’s a thread between Gaza and the world.

Between shattered homes and unshaken hope.

Between the rubble and the resolve.

Let’s listen.