Program Information
Walkuman Style
Fall-In[strumentals]
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Oct. 22, 2025, midnight
1. Madness - Jayvee
2. Bridging The Gap (inSTEMental) - Apl.de.ap
3. Heaven & Earth - Pete Rock
4. Brooklyn Movements (instrumental) - Salaam Remi
5. And Tonight Is... - Funky DL
6. Force Sensitive - Mecca: 83 feat. Lone Apostrophe
7. Letkee - FatGyver
8. I'll Make U Famous (inSTEMental) - Emanuel (M.G.) Parks
9. Wherever You Are (inSTEMental) - Mark Sparks
10. Hennessy pt. 1 - Kev Brown
11. Incense Burning (instrumental) - The Other Guys
12. Turncoat - Leavv
13. Boom Bap (inSTEMental) - Amiri
14. Tell Me - D'Angelo
15. Funkorama (inSTEMental) - Erick Sermon
16. midnight - La Cuidad Cooperative
17. Vinaros (instrumental) - Figub Brazlevič
18. Between The Tracks - AK40 and Flitz & Suppe
19. Weighsa_ton - Jesse Rack$on
20. Seasons Change - Pat Van Dyke feat. Bobby Hawk
21. ThruitALL (Mantra) - Es-K
22. Autumn Stories - DirtyThree
23. Mid-Night - Kreatev, 88Jay
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM Eastern - Indi 101 CIOI Hamilton Ontario

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. If you are interested in syndicated (or are playing this show one time for a fill-in slot), please contact the creator.

Download Program Podcast
00:57:08 1 Oct. 26, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:57:08  192Kbps mp3
(78.5MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 