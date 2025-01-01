Here is how worried scientists are about tipping points: 160 scientists from 23 countries just released The Global Tipping Points Report 2025. No one - not experts at COP30 in Brazil, not insurance companies, not governments - no one imagines big climate shifts already in motion. Dr. Steven R. Smith, research Fellow at the Global Systems Institute on planetary-scale risks. Then provocative Swedish intellectual Professor Andreas Malm on his new book The Long Heat. Surprise, surprise: geoengineering will NOT save us from climate catastrophe.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Short song "Shades of the Sun" lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons license.
