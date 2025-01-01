The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
the real big picture
Weekly Program
Steven R. Smith, Andreas Malm
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Oct. 26, 2025, midnight
Here is how worried scientists are about tipping points: 160 scientists from 23 countries just released The Global Tipping Points Report 2025. No one - not experts at COP30 in Brazil, not insurance companies, not governments - no one imagines big climate shifts already in motion. Dr. Steven R. Smith, research Fellow at the Global Systems Institute on planetary-scale risks. Then provocative Swedish intellectual Professor Andreas Malm on his new book The Long Heat. Surprise, surprise: geoengineering will NOT save us from climate catastrophe.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Short song "Shades of the Sun" lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons license.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:54 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 251029 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Oct. 26, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
Ecoshock 251029 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Oct. 26, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 251029 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Oct. 26, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 