Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
50 years of progress
Weekly Program
Filmmakers Pamela Hogan and Hrafnhildur Gunnarsdóttir
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
Oct. 27, 2025, midnight
Fifty years ago, on October 24, 1995, 90% of the women in Iceland stopped work for a day to protest inequality. The results going forward from that action have been phenomenal. Iceland now leads the world in women's equality. Filmmakers Pamela Hogan from the US and Hrafnhildur Gunnarsdottir in Iceland spent years researching, recording, and producing The Day Iceland Stood Still, compensating for the missing archival footage with animation. The pair spoke with Hope Katz Gibbs of InkandescentTV, for the 50th anniversary of that strike. They see Iceland's example can lead the world.
Host: Hope Katz Gibbs of Inkandescent TV. Series producer for WINGS: Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986.

00:28:50 1 Oct. 26, 2025
US, Canada
