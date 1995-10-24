Summary: Fifty years ago, on October 24, 1995, 90% of the women in Iceland stopped work for a day to protest inequality. The results going forward from that action have been phenomenal. Iceland now leads the world in women's equality. Filmmakers Pamela Hogan from the US and Hrafnhildur Gunnarsdottir in Iceland spent years researching, recording, and producing The Day Iceland Stood Still, compensating for the missing archival footage with animation. The pair spoke with Hope Katz Gibbs of InkandescentTV, for the 50th anniversary of that strike. They see Iceland's example can lead the world.