Notes: Five years after the shutdowns, small businesses are still rebuilding. This highlight episode surfaces what hurt—and what helped—from PPP/EIDL and SBA debt relief to on-the-ground technical help and community buying. Hear insights from SBA, Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center, Bayview Bistro, CVL Economics, SFMade, GGRA, Blue Plate SF, Nana Joe’s Granola, En2Action, and more. Listen, then act: order direct, buy gift cards, book local catering, and support the organizations and owners featured here.



Part one opens a three-episode highlight arc drawn from our special COVID-19 series. During the pandemic's depths, the series provided a platform for local businesses to share their services and struggles. Five years later, we revisit these powerful conversations, honoring the ongoing resilience of small businesses still fighting economic pressures today. Here's the link to the ep web landing page: https://georgekoster.com/voc-c19-highlights-part-1

