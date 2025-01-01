The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 10-27-25
Weekly Program
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Oct. 27, 2025, midnight
A seven-veiled tribute to Oscar Wilde; Indonesian cops stage public perp walks and photographs for 34 “gay sex party” arrestees, queer couples will finally count in South Korea, gender marker changes are relaxed in the Virgin Islands, a U.S.federal judge blocks anti-bias healthcare shields for trans patients, but another blocks Trump’s threatened defunding of trans-supportive schools, U.S. military families’ kids get banned books back, Texas joins Florida’s war on rainbow crosswalks,, and more LGBTQ news from around the world.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. NewsWrap reporters: David Hunt and Ava Davis, produced by Brian DeShazor. “The Rainbow Rewind” written by Sheri Lunn and Brian DeShazor and produced by Brian DeShazor. “Salome” excerpt produced by Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional instrumental music: Van Morrison; Andrew Huang.
In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
