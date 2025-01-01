Notes: Hey Listeners,



Fund drive – ’nuff said. Donate now.



The Haberdasher



Etana Blessing (feat. Alborosie) Down In Jamaica: 40 Years of VP Records VP Records

Shabba Ranks Twice My Age (feat. Krystal) Down In Jamaica: 40 Years of VP Records VP Records

John Hartford Turn Your Radio on Aereo-Plane Rounder

Rob Williams Best |I Can Do Southern FM Evertone

Li'l Ronnie And The Bluebeats Too Fast for Conditions (feat. Claudia Carawan) 'Unfinished Business' (feat. Claudia Carawan) EllerSoul Records

Paulo Franco One More Night (feat. Shane Cooley) The Last Card Paulo Franco

Tin Can Fish Band Rolling and Tumbling Back to You Stowaway Tin Can Fish Band

Joe Tex Hold What You've Got The Hits (RED) Hickory/Sony ATV/RSM/RED

Marv Johnson You Got What It Takes Marvelous Marv Johnson CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)

Buddy Miller & Jim Lauderdale I Want to Do Everything for You Buddy & Jim New West Records

Lulu Show Me It's Lulu (Bonus Track Version) Legacy Recordings

Alejandro Escovedo Evening Gown Down to the Promised Land: 5 Years of Bloodshot Records Bloodshot Records

J. D. King Helen Wheels Helen Wheels - Single J.D. King

Mocean Worker Iykyk Fafo Mellows Iykyk Fafo - Single MOWO!

Angélique Kidjo Crosseyed and Painless Remain in Light Kravenworks

Tim Maia Rational Culture World Psychedelic Classics 4: Nobody Can Live Forever - The Existential Soul of Tim Maia LUAKA BOP

Dengue Fever Sober Driver Venus on Earth (Deluxe Edition) MRI

The Frames Revelate Fitzcarraldo ZTT Records

The James Hunter Six A Sure Thing Off The Fence Easy Eye Sound

Bruce Springsteen State Trooper Nebraska Columbia

Bruce Springsteen Follow That Dream Tracks II: The Lost Albums Columbia/Legacy

Hot Lava Mummy Beach Lavalogy Pop-Hop

Boni Enton, Kim Milford, and Tim Curry Rose Tint My World Rocky Horror Picture Show Ode Sounds and Visuals

