The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
Fund drive – ’nuff said. Donate now.
The Haberdasher
Etana Blessing (feat. Alborosie) Down In Jamaica: 40 Years of VP Records VP Records Shabba Ranks Twice My Age (feat. Krystal) Down In Jamaica: 40 Years of VP Records VP Records John Hartford Turn Your Radio on Aereo-Plane Rounder Rob Williams Best |I Can Do Southern FM Evertone Li'l Ronnie And The Bluebeats Too Fast for Conditions (feat. Claudia Carawan) 'Unfinished Business' (feat. Claudia Carawan) EllerSoul Records Paulo Franco One More Night (feat. Shane Cooley) The Last Card Paulo Franco Tin Can Fish Band Rolling and Tumbling Back to You Stowaway Tin Can Fish Band Joe Tex Hold What You've Got The Hits (RED) Hickory/Sony ATV/RSM/RED Marv Johnson You Got What It Takes Marvelous Marv Johnson CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92) Buddy Miller & Jim Lauderdale I Want to Do Everything for You Buddy & Jim New West Records Lulu Show Me It's Lulu (Bonus Track Version) Legacy Recordings Alejandro Escovedo Evening Gown Down to the Promised Land: 5 Years of Bloodshot Records Bloodshot Records J. D. King Helen Wheels Helen Wheels - Single J.D. King Mocean Worker Iykyk Fafo Mellows Iykyk Fafo - Single MOWO! Angélique Kidjo Crosseyed and Painless Remain in Light Kravenworks Tim Maia Rational Culture World Psychedelic Classics 4: Nobody Can Live Forever - The Existential Soul of Tim Maia LUAKA BOP Dengue Fever Sober Driver Venus on Earth (Deluxe Edition) MRI The Frames Revelate Fitzcarraldo ZTT Records The James Hunter Six A Sure Thing Off The Fence Easy Eye Sound Bruce Springsteen State Trooper Nebraska Columbia Bruce Springsteen Follow That Dream Tracks II: The Lost Albums Columbia/Legacy Hot Lava Mummy Beach Lavalogy Pop-Hop Boni Enton, Kim Milford, and Tim Curry Rose Tint My World Rocky Horror Picture Show Ode Sounds and Visuals