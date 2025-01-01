The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
The Haberdasher with Bride Baker
Oct. 28, 2025, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

Fund drive – ’nuff said. Donate now.

The Haberdasher

Etana Blessing (feat. Alborosie) Down In Jamaica: 40 Years of VP Records VP Records
Shabba Ranks Twice My Age (feat. Krystal) Down In Jamaica: 40 Years of VP Records VP Records
John Hartford Turn Your Radio on Aereo-Plane Rounder
Rob Williams Best |I Can Do Southern FM Evertone
Li'l Ronnie And The Bluebeats Too Fast for Conditions (feat. Claudia Carawan) 'Unfinished Business' (feat. Claudia Carawan) EllerSoul Records
Paulo Franco One More Night (feat. Shane Cooley) The Last Card Paulo Franco
Tin Can Fish Band Rolling and Tumbling Back to You Stowaway Tin Can Fish Band
Joe Tex Hold What You've Got The Hits (RED) Hickory/Sony ATV/RSM/RED
Marv Johnson You Got What It Takes Marvelous Marv Johnson CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)
Buddy Miller & Jim Lauderdale I Want to Do Everything for You Buddy & Jim New West Records
Lulu Show Me It's Lulu (Bonus Track Version) Legacy Recordings
Alejandro Escovedo Evening Gown Down to the Promised Land: 5 Years of Bloodshot Records Bloodshot Records
J. D. King Helen Wheels Helen Wheels - Single J.D. King
Mocean Worker Iykyk Fafo Mellows Iykyk Fafo - Single MOWO!
Angélique Kidjo Crosseyed and Painless Remain in Light Kravenworks
Tim Maia Rational Culture World Psychedelic Classics 4: Nobody Can Live Forever - The Existential Soul of Tim Maia LUAKA BOP
Dengue Fever Sober Driver Venus on Earth (Deluxe Edition) MRI
The Frames Revelate Fitzcarraldo ZTT Records
The James Hunter Six A Sure Thing Off The Fence Easy Eye Sound
Bruce Springsteen State Trooper Nebraska Columbia
Bruce Springsteen Follow That Dream Tracks II: The Lost Albums Columbia/Legacy
Hot Lava Mummy Beach Lavalogy Pop-Hop
Boni Enton, Kim Milford, and Tim Curry Rose Tint My World Rocky Horror Picture Show Ode Sounds and Visuals

02:00:00 1 Oct. 27, 2025
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
