Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Amy Bowers Cordalis
Oct. 28, 2025, midnight
While diverting the flow of a river is a practice that people have been engaging in for about 5,000 years, dams are far from harmless. Like many human inventions, dams have been known to perpetuate economic hierarchies, rob communities of essential resources, and wreak havoc on ecosystems. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to Amy Bowers Cordalis, an attorney who has a new book out: The Water Remembers: My Indigenous Family’s Fight To Save A River And A Way Of Life. It tells the story of her legal crusade to tear down the Klamath River dam and help restore the river to its natural state. A UN Champion of the Earth Laureate, Cordalis, recounts the history of the construction of four dams at the headwaters of the Klamath— a move that constricted the river's flow, killed hundreds of thousands of salmon, and choked the lifeblood of the Yurok Nation in Northern California. She led the appeal that resulted in the decommissioning of the structures, ultimately ensuring the removal of the dams in 2024, and marking the largest successful dam removal project in world history. Join us to hear the story of a true climate activist and to better understand what it took to actuate change.
Track: Lettsanity
Artist: Lettuce
Album: Fly
Label: N/A
Year: 2012

Track: When The Levee Breaks (Alt. UK version)
Artist: Led Zeppelin
Album: Led Zeppelin IV Deluxe Edition
Label: Atlantic
Year: 2014

San Francisco
