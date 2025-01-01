From the archives of The Michael Slate Show: Filmmaker Marc Silver, and Robin Reineke, one of the participants in the documentary “Who is Dayani Cristal?” Douglas Blackmon, author of Slavery By Another Name, The Re-Enslavement of Black Americans from the Civil War to World War II. Bob Avakian, leader of the revolution and the architect of the New Communism, on War in Ukraine, and the danger of all-out war between two nuclear-armed powers, the US and Russia.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host Henry Carson, Assistant Producer Gary Baca, Engineer
