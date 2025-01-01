The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
From the Archives: Douglas Blackmon, Slavery by Another Name; “Who is Dayani Cristal?”; Bob Avakian, War in Ukraine and the Potential for World War
Weekly Program
Douglas Blackmon (Author, Slavery by Another Name); Marc Silver (Filmmaker); Robin Reineke (Calibri Center for Human Rights); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, The RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Oct. 29, 2025, midnight
From the archives of The Michael Slate Show: Filmmaker Marc Silver, and Robin Reineke, one of the participants in the documentary “Who is Dayani Cristal?” Douglas Blackmon, author of Slavery By Another Name, The Re-Enslavement of Black Americans from the Civil War to World War II. Bob Avakian, leader of the revolution and the architect of the New Communism, on War in Ukraine, and the danger of all-out war between two nuclear-armed powers, the US and Russia.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Gary Baca, Engineer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-251029 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Oct. 29, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 