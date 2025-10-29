Between the Lines for October 29, 2025

Released Date: October 29, 2025

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Hardy Merriman, former president of the International Center on Nonviolent Conflict; Gregg Gonsalves, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health; David Paul, a member of the Task Force on the Americas.

Date Published: Oct. 29, 2025

Summary: After ‘No Kings Day’ Protests, New Strategies & Tactics Needed to Resist Trump’s Authoritarian Agenda; Researchers, Healthcare Workers Group Organizes Opposition to Trump-RFK Jr’s Destruction of US Public Health System; Trump Deploys US Aircraft Carrier Strike Group to Caribbean in Preparation for Possible Venezuela Attack

