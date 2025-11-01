As the world unravels around us, we hold tight to the ties that bind, music in particular; healing dub reggae for Jamaica from Pachyman and SunDub Meets Scientist, a sibling reunion from Sotomayor, Tunisia meets electronics by Didon, even some care-free disco from Estonians RETI, and back to Bollywood with Ex Generation. Reconnect with your world on World Beat Canada Radio.
Sotomayor - Vida JMMR - Vitamin C Didon - Darna CANCON Bruno Capinan - Meu Preto CANCON Bab L'Bluz - AmmA Ukandanz - War Pigs Pachyman - SJU Sundub Meets Scientist - Jump And Dance Ex Generation - Aao Naa Monsieur Doumani - Pissourin Novalima - Canto Del Agua RETI - Party People (Going Home) Pauanne - Pella Perseva Neitsyt Didje Doo - Chasing Scents