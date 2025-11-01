The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 30, 2025, midnight
As the world unravels around us, we hold tight to the ties that bind, music in particular; healing dub reggae for Jamaica from Pachyman and SunDub Meets Scientist, a sibling reunion from Sotomayor, Tunisia meets electronics by Didon, even some care-free disco from Estonians RETI, and back to Bollywood with Ex Generation. Reconnect with your world on World Beat Canada Radio.
Calcopyrite Communications
Sotomayor - Vida
JMMR - Vitamin C
Didon - Darna CANCON
Bruno Capinan - Meu Preto CANCON
Bab L'Bluz - AmmA
Ukandanz - War Pigs
Pachyman - SJU
Sundub Meets Scientist - Jump And Dance
Ex Generation - Aao Naa
Monsieur Doumani - Pissourin
Novalima - Canto Del Agua
RETI - Party People (Going Home)
Pauanne - Pella Perseva Neitsyt
Didje Doo - Chasing Scents

59:55

World Beat Canada Radio November 1 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:55 1 Oct. 30, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:55  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 