Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Oct. 30, 2025, midnight
While we fall back, Celt In A Twist springs forward, with contemporary Celts who embrace tradition​ and fling it into the future. Break new ground with Brogeal, Frigg, Peatbog Faeries, Willos, and Irish Moutarde. Let Patricia Fraser guide you to getting your Celt In A Twist.
Brogeal - Draw The Line
Dan Ar Braz - Call To The Dance
Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira - Midnight​ CANCON
The Mahones - Rise Up (Be Strong)​ CANCON
Frigg - Maple Cake Farm
Karen Matheson - Diamond Ring
Homeland - Pressed For Time
Willos - Pound A Week Rise
Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - Ceol On Chre
Peatbog Faeries - The Poozies Visit to Carbost
Culbeag - Cuttin' Bracken
Irish Moutarde - Olaf CANCON
Skerryvore - Trip To Modera

58:41

