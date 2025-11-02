While we fall back, Celt In A Twist springs forward, with contemporary Celts who embrace tradition and fling it into the future. Break new ground with Brogeal, Frigg, Peatbog Faeries, Willos, and Irish Moutarde. Let Patricia Fraser guide you to getting your Celt In A Twist.
Brogeal - Draw The Line Dan Ar Braz - Call To The Dance Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira - Midnight CANCON The Mahones - Rise Up (Be Strong) CANCON Frigg - Maple Cake Farm Karen Matheson - Diamond Ring Homeland - Pressed For Time Willos - Pound A Week Rise Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti Tau & The Drones Of Praise - Ceol On Chre Peatbog Faeries - The Poozies Visit to Carbost Culbeag - Cuttin' Bracken Irish Moutarde - Olaf CANCON Skerryvore - Trip To Modera