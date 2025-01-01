Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr251031.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- Trump held a summit with the President of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung- South Korea agreed to make a huge cash investment in the US and Trump gave him the okay to build a nuclear submarine in Philadelphia and acquire nuclear fuel. Japanese and US defense secretaries met and agreed to jiontly produce missiles. A report from Oak Ridge Tennessee where the first atomic bombs were produced.



From FRANCE- Trump announced that he will restart testing nuclear weapons following Putin announcing two new nuclear weapons. A press review on the win in legislative elections in Argentina by Javier Milei, the austerity president. Press reviews on the devastating hurricane Melissa that hit Jamaica and Cuba was fueled by climate change, and a surge in new coal, gas, and fossil fuel mega-projects.



From CUBA- UN Secretary-General Guterres says the world has failed to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees celsius, the goal set by the Paris climate agreement. US officials are closely examining the murder of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces in 2022. Venezuela says it has captured a group of mercenaries tied to the CIA.



From GERMANY- Excerpts from an interview DWs Phil Gayle did with John Feeley, former ambassador to Panama and Director of the Center for Media Integrity for the Americas. They discuss what Trump really wants to achieve with his military actions in the Caribbean.





