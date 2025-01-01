The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Make Believe Ballroom
Oct. 31, 2025, midnight
Each week, Make Believe Ballroom transports you to the golden age of swing with classic big band hits from the 1930s and 1940s—the music that shaped jazz and became the foundation of the Great American Songbook.

Jeff Bressler, Producer and Host. Broadcast from the Crystal Studio in New York.
On this week's program: An introduction to King Garcia, an obscure band with some world-class musicians, the most recorded bandleader of all time, plus many more great records and stories to cherish and enjoy during the broadcast.


