Chicago Area Peace Action (CAPA) 46th Annual Benefit
Sawsan Abubaker - Andrew Ginsberg - Dennis Kosuth - Rabbi Brant Rosen - Orion Meadows
Oct. 31, 2025, midnight
Sawsan Abubaker and Andrew Ginsberg speak about their activism and the origins of their determination to resist injustice and oppression through education and organizing for which they were awarded the Cleland-Tholin Pursuit of Peace Award. They are introduced by Catherine Buntin and Marcia Bernsten.

Dennis Kosuth and Rabbi Brant Rosen, Tzedek Chicago, both long time activists opposing war, racism,ethnonationalist supremacy, and genocide are the panelists who speak to the title of the evening's program; followed by a Q&A. They are introduced by Geraldine Gorman, the Kathleen M. Irwin Endowed Chair in Outstanding Clinical Practice at UIC College of Nursing and CAPA Board member.

Spoken Word Performer Orion Meadows, National Spoken Word Award winner and CAPA Board member, teaches Dr. King's philosophy of nonviolence at the Institute For Nonviolence Chicago and is Media Manager for Adler University's Illinois Coalition For Higher Education in Prisons.
He concludes the evenings program with two of his spoken word readings.
Chicago Area Peace Action (CAPA)
ChiPeaceAction.org.
https://evanstonroundtable.com/2025/10/13/chicago-area-peace-action-to-honor-eths-teacher-ginsberg-with-award-on-oct-23/

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/10/08/moving-fast-breaking-things-a-new-doctrine-takes-root-a-new-era-of-coerced-dominance/

Irish American Heritage Center, Chicago, IL
