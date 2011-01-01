Sonic Café, wow that’s Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour with the title track from Luck and Strange, his fifth solo release from 2024. So hey, welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 456. This time the Sonic Café presents a music mix carefully plucked from 58 years. Yeah. We’ll spin Neal Francis from 2024, also Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, plus Cheap Trick, Goyte from 2011 with a song that has 2.4 billion views on You Tube, listen for Somebody I Used To Know, and of course many more, including a trip back to 1966 in the Sonic Café Time Machine, listen for Bus Stop from the Hollies. We’ll also spin a man on the street piece from Jimmy Kimmel Live, just to demonstrate how dumb the general public is. Seems like we’re all living in an alternate Idiocracy timeline. A great movie, check out to see what your future looks like. So ahh all that, plus Jon Anderson from Yes urging us not to do drugs in a 1971 public service announcement, and ahh some other neat stuff along the way. So let’s do it. From 1969, this is the Monkey Man, Rolling Stones, from the Let It Bleed, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Luck and Strange Artist: David Gilmour LP: Luck and Strange Yr: 2024 Song 2: Monkey Man Artist: The Rolling Stones LP: Let It Bleed Yr: 1969 Song 3: Back It Up Artist: Neal Francis LP: Back It Up Yr: 2024 Song 4: Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah) Artist: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts LP: Bad Reputation Yr. 1981 Song 5: Americans On History Artist: Jimmy Kimmel Live LP: Yr: 2024 Song 6: Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll Artist: Cheap Trick LP: In Another World Yr: 2021 Song 7: Black Cow (Piano Demo #2) Artist: Steely Dan LP: Year: 1977 Song 8: Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra) Artist: Gotye LP: Making Mirrors Yr: 2011 Song 9: Bus Stop Artist: The Hollies LP: British Invasion Gold [Disc 2] Yr: 1966 Song 10: Patience Artist: Guns N' Roses LP: G N R' Lies Yr: 1988 Song 11: Don't Do Drugs Artist: Jon Anderson LP: Yr: 1971 Song 12: Dive Artist: 이루리 Lulileela LP: Yr: 2019 Song 13: Supernatural Thing, Pt. 1 Artist: Ben E. King LP: Supernatural Thing Yr: 1975 Song 14: Aisle Of Plenty Artist: Genesis LP: Selling England By The Pound Yr: 1973
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)