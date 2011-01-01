The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Are We Selling Lamps… or Are We Selling LIGHT!
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
Oct. 31, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, wow that’s Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour with the title track from Luck and Strange, his fifth solo release from 2024. So hey, welcome to the café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 456. This time the Sonic Café presents a music mix carefully plucked from 58 years. Yeah. We’ll spin Neal Francis from 2024, also Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, plus Cheap Trick, Goyte from 2011 with a song that has 2.4 billion views on You Tube, listen for Somebody I Used To Know, and of course many more, including a trip back to 1966 in the Sonic Café Time Machine, listen for Bus Stop from the Hollies. We’ll also spin a man on the street piece from Jimmy Kimmel Live, just to demonstrate how dumb the general public is. Seems like we’re all living in an alternate Idiocracy timeline. A great movie, check out to see what your future looks like. So ahh all that, plus Jon Anderson from Yes urging us not to do drugs in a 1971 public service announcement, and ahh some other neat stuff along the way. So let’s do it. From 1969, this is the Monkey Man, Rolling Stones, from the Let It Bleed, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Luck and Strange
Artist: David Gilmour
LP: Luck and Strange
Yr: 2024
Song 2: Monkey Man
Artist: The Rolling Stones
LP: Let It Bleed
Yr: 1969
Song 3: Back It Up
Artist: Neal Francis
LP: Back It Up
Yr: 2024
Song 4: Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)
Artist: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
LP: Bad Reputation
Yr. 1981
Song 5: Americans On History
Artist: Jimmy Kimmel Live
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 6: Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll
Artist: Cheap Trick
LP: In Another World
Yr: 2021
Song 7: Black Cow (Piano Demo #2)
Artist: Steely Dan
LP:
Year: 1977
Song 8: Somebody That I Used To Know (feat. Kimbra)
Artist: Gotye
LP: Making Mirrors
Yr: 2011
Song 9: Bus Stop
Artist: The Hollies
LP: British Invasion Gold [Disc 2]
Yr: 1966
Song 10: Patience
Artist: Guns N' Roses
LP: G N R' Lies
Yr: 1988
Song 11: Don't Do Drugs
Artist: Jon Anderson
LP:
Yr: 1971
Song 12: Dive
Artist: 이루리 Lulileela
LP:
Yr: 2019
Song 13: Supernatural Thing, Pt. 1
Artist: Ben E. King
LP: Supernatural Thing
Yr: 1975
Song 14: Aisle Of Plenty
Artist: Genesis
LP: Selling England By The Pound
Yr: 1973
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

00:58:00 1 Oct. 31, 2025
