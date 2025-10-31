On October 28th, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 104 Palestinians, including 46 children. Writer and journalist Eman Alhaj Ali joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to explain that the ceasefire exists on paper, but it is not implemented on the ground. She also talks about surviving the genocide. She was among a group evacuated from Gaza to take up scholarships in Ireland earlier this year.
Ali Abunimah reports that Israel aims for a politically sustainable genocide under cover of “ceasefire” as he dissects the latest headline about the plan for Gaza’s international security force.
On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s contributing editor, Jon Elmer covers the latest ceasefire positions and the exchange of captives in Gaza.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
