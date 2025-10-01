This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox,
Safari,
or Opera
Program Information
Fascist Tommy Robinson Gang Unprovoked GBH Assault on Egham Palestine Pensioners, Fracturing Skull
Series:
State Of The City reports
Subtitle:
Program Type: 13
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Contributor:
Bristol Broadband Co-operative Contact Contributor
Date Published: Oct. 31, 2025, midnight
Summary: https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2025/10/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-262/
Credits:
Notes: #1 - Complete 3hr 45m show - [right click to download] Full interviews with... #2 - Prof Steve Hall cuts through Rachel Reeves' 2025 Budget BS. Orthodox economics religion, tax does not pay for public spending, good v bad growth - 00:40:00 #3 - Nick Georges West Sussex PSC attacked in Egham by violent Tommy Robinson thugs - 00:20:00
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 03:45:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Oct. 31, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
03:45:00
56Kbps mp3
(MB) None 19
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 03:45:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Oct. 31, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
2
00:40:00
64Kbps mp3
(MB) None 7
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss): 03:45:00
Language: 1
Date Recorded: Oct. 31, 2025
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
3
00:20:00
64Kbps mp3
(MB) None 7