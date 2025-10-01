Notes:

#1 - Complete 3hr 45m show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Prof Steve Hall cuts through Rachel Reeves' 2025 Budget BS. Orthodox economics religion, tax does not pay for public spending, good v bad growth - 00:40:00

#3 - Nick Georges West Sussex PSC attacked in Egham by violent Tommy Robinson thugs - 00:20:00