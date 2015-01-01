1. Life Nowadays - Inkognitah & Es 2. Blowin Up In The World - Kool G Rap 3. Special Forces - Bahamadia ft. Planet Asia, Rasco, Chops and DJ Revolution 4. Pure - First Division 5. 6 Figures and Up - the B.U.M.S 6. Let It Fall - Lin Que 7. All in the Mind - AKD & Deepstar ft. Tragedy Khadafi, Nutso, DJ Rob Swift 8. Tellin You - M-Boogie ft. Sandman 9. Out for Fame - KRS One 10. Lemme Find Out - Phife Dawg 11. The Goods (Fresh Mix) - Jazz Spastiks & Rebels To The Grain 12. Goin To War - El Da Sensei & The Returners ft. Treach 13. Fake Ones - Splash 14. The Way That I Rhyme - J-Live 15. Adamiks - Stayin Outta Trouble/Block Party
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. If you are interested in syndicated (or are playing this show one time for a fill-in slot), please contact the creator.