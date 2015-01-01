Summary: 1. Life Nowadays - Inkognitah & Es

2. Blowin Up In The World - Kool G Rap

3. Special Forces - Bahamadia ft. Planet Asia, Rasco, Chops and DJ Revolution

4. Pure - First Division

5. 6 Figures and Up - the B.U.M.S

6. Let It Fall - Lin Que

7. All in the Mind - AKD & Deepstar ft. Tragedy Khadafi, Nutso, DJ Rob Swift

8. Tellin You - M-Boogie ft. Sandman

9. Out for Fame - KRS One

10. Lemme Find Out - Phife Dawg

11. The Goods (Fresh Mix) - Jazz Spastiks & Rebels To The Grain

12. Goin To War - El Da Sensei & The Returners ft. Treach

13. Fake Ones - Splash

14. The Way That I Rhyme - J-Live

15. Adamiks - Stayin Outta Trouble/Block Party