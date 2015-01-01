The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Oct. 28, 2015, midnight
1. Life Nowadays - Inkognitah & Es
2. Blowin Up In The World - Kool G Rap
3. Special Forces - Bahamadia ft. Planet Asia, Rasco, Chops and DJ Revolution
4. Pure - First Division
5. 6 Figures and Up - the B.U.M.S
6. Let It Fall - Lin Que
7. All in the Mind - AKD & Deepstar ft. Tragedy Khadafi, Nutso, DJ Rob Swift
8. Tellin You - M-Boogie ft. Sandman
9. Out for Fame - KRS One
10. Lemme Find Out - Phife Dawg
11. The Goods (Fresh Mix) - Jazz Spastiks & Rebels To The Grain
12. Goin To War - El Da Sensei & The Returners ft. Treach
13. Fake Ones - Splash
14. The Way That I Rhyme - J-Live
15. Adamiks - Stayin Outta Trouble/Block Party
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. If you are interested in syndicated (or are playing this show one time for a fill-in slot), please contact the creator.

Download Program Podcast
00:56:45 1 Nov. 2, 2025
Hamilton Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:56:45  192Kbps mp3
(77.9MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 