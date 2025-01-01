In the world of storms, there is before and after Melissa. Jamaica, insurance, hard times and lucky breaks this week on Radio Ecoshock. Hurricane Melissa with famous meteorologist John Morales in Miami and hurricane blogger Dr. Jeff Masters. Plus a short clip from Kerry Emanuel on big storms recorded last year on Ecoshock.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Includes song "Storm Troopers" lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons license.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and reintro at 30:08 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.