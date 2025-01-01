The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
Melissa smashes future
Weekly Program
John Morales, Jeff Masters, Kerry Imanuel
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Nov. 2, 2025, midnight
In the world of storms, there is before and after Melissa. Jamaica, insurance, hard times and lucky breaks this week on Radio Ecoshock. Hurricane Melissa with famous meteorologist John Morales in Miami and hurricane blogger Dr. Jeff Masters. Plus a short clip from Kerry Emanuel on big storms recorded last year on Ecoshock.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Includes song "Storm Troopers" lyrics by Alex Smith, AI music, Creative Commons license.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and reintro at 30:08 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 251105 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Nov. 2, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
