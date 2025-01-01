The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
Spinning the Hottest Indigenous Hits and Artist Interviews
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Nov. 2, 2025, midnight
Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Diyet and The Love Soldiers in ou Spotlight Interview (Country)

Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome Diyet & the Love Soldiers. Born and raised in the Yukon, Diyet blends her Southern Tutchone roots with folk, rock, and country influences, creating music that reflects her identity and her land. With her latest projects and an her new album Seeds of Dreaming, Diyet continues to inspire audiences worldwide.” She’ll be stopping in a bit to tell us all about it. Diyet is featured in our current issue of the Say Magazine, read all about "Diyet and The Love Soldiers at our place at our homepage at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/diyet-love-soldiers.

Diyet & the Love Soldiers, Melody McArthur, Gladwyn Badger, Hataalii, Pony Man, Dani Lion, Jodi B, Shon Denay, Chantil Dukart,
Janel Munoa, Janet Panic, CHANCES, QVLN, Robin Cisek, Eagle & Hawk, Juan Luis Guerra, Chris Ferree, Ed Koban, Jamie Coon
Laura Niquay, The Melawmen Collective, J. Pablo, Itz Lil Lee, Keith Secola, Mexican Institute of Sound, Graeme Jonez, Joey Pringle and much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Nov. 2, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
 