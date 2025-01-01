Summary: Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Diyet and The Love Soldiers in ou Spotlight Interview (Country)



Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome Diyet & the Love Soldiers. Born and raised in the Yukon, Diyet blends her Southern Tutchone roots with folk, rock, and country influences, creating music that reflects her identity and her land. With her latest projects and an her new album Seeds of Dreaming, Diyet continues to inspire audiences worldwide.” She’ll be stopping in a bit to tell us all about it. Diyet is featured in our current issue of the Say Magazine, read all about "Diyet and The Love Soldiers at our place at our homepage at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/diyet-love-soldiers.



Diyet & the Love Soldiers, Melody McArthur, Gladwyn Badger, Hataalii, Pony Man, Dani Lion, Jodi B, Shon Denay, Chantil Dukart,

Janel Munoa, Janet Panic, CHANCES, QVLN, Robin Cisek, Eagle & Hawk, Juan Luis Guerra, Chris Ferree, Ed Koban, Jamie Coon

Laura Niquay, The Melawmen Collective, J. Pablo, Itz Lil Lee, Keith Secola, Mexican Institute of Sound, Graeme Jonez, Joey Pringle and much more.



